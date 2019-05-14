Looking for something new to rep Rip City during the Western Conference Finals? Why not go for something old school? MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the new vintage sportswear shop Decades of Dope, which is filled with all the old-school Trail Blazer treasures you could want.
To learn more about Decades of Dope: https://www.decadesofdope.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.