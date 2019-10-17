When is a suit more than just a suit? When Tony Iyke makes it. The local designer behind The House of Rose – or THOR – specializes in bespoke tailoring and handmade leather goods, and he has a gorgeous new spot at Bridgeport Village to show off his stunning works of wearable art. Molly Riehl stops by to learn more.
To learn more about The House of Rose: https://designsbythor.com/
For more information on the grand opening celebrations: https://www.bridgeport-village.com/store/The-House-of-Rose-Designs-By-THOR/2138966272/
