Local fashion designer Sarah Donofrio appeared in season 17 of Project Runway and has had her designs featured in Marie Claire and British Vogue. Her line of scarves and separates called "One Imaginary Girl" is in-demand across the world. Sarah will be showing her latest designs during Portland Design Week. You can catch Sarah's fashion show April 10th from 4 to 7 pm at The Hoxton Hotel in Downtown Portland. To see more of Sarah's clothing and accessory line, log onto: https://oneimaginarygirl.com/
The Neck's Big Thing: Locally-made scarves by Portland designer Sarah Donofrio
