The new “Denver Avenue Plaza” is open – the car-less street shopping experience in Portland.
The new “Denver Avenue Plaza” is open – the car-less street shopping experience in Portland.
- The new “Denver Avenue Plaza” is open – the car-less street shopping experience in Portland.
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing newborn sought; baby and mother believed to be at risk, last seen in Oregon City
- 'Property values suffer': Anonymous neighbor asks young artist to remove BLM window sign in Lake Oswego
- Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University
- Family of Oregon’s youngest suspected COVID-19 victim wants answers
- PPB: More than 150 bullets strike 8 apartments, 7 cars, 1 woman in NE Portland
- Archaeologists discover the likely source of Stonehenge's giant sarsen stones
- Police declare riot after crowd breaks into Portland Police Association building, several arrests made
- Police identify Portland woman found dead on Lincoln County beach
- Portland firefighter on unpaid leave after documents show he went on racist rant while on business trip last year
- Farewell: Sprint brand is officially retired
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.