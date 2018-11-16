Hosting a holiday dinner doesn’t just mean cooking the turkey. Have you thought about what your table is going to look like? MORE’s Molly Riehl reached out to the ladies at The Nightwood Society for tips.
Event planner extraordinaire, Michelle Battista, and floral ninja, Rosemary Stafford, had Molly to their new space, The Parlour at the Nightwood Society, to decorate the most picture-perfect holiday table.
Many of the items used for the holiday table were from local companies:
Wild Shaman (vintage Kilim rugs)
Rejuvenation (chairs)
Schoolhouse Electric (table runner- napkins- platter)
Vintage Meets Modern (table- rentals)
Mazama (glasses)
