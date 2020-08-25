The Northwest Film Center and Portland Art Museum partner for the VR Venice Biennale: Venice VR Expanded 2020

Have you ever been immersed into a one of a kind, virtual reality, storytelling experience? Well, now you have the chance to September 2nd through the 12th . The Northwest Film Center and Portland Art Museum has been announced as the exclusive U.S. partner for the VR sector of the Venice Biennale through its Venice VR Expanded program.
This experience will showcase projects from over 44 artists from 24 countries, and the Portland audience will be one of the first to see it. There will be everything from video game designers, non-fiction storytelling and animated short stories.
Participants can purchase their tickets online in one hour increments and choose from the 39 different virtual reality experiences.
To learn more, click here https://portlandartmuseum.org/exhibitions/venice-vr-expanded/
