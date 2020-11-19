The Police Activities League of Southwest Washington, or PAL, is a nonprofit organization that teams up with law enforcement agencies to promote positive relationships between youth through a series of recreational and educational activities.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Executive Director of PAL, Jenny Thompson, and Officer Tyler Chavers, of the Vancouver Police Department, to learn more about the program, and how they’re pivoting outreach tactics during the pandemic.
Thompson says, they’re using social media to keep kids and families in the community engaged through a series of different sports tutorials, ‘how to’ segments, and other fun activities.
She also talked about a new listening session created during the pandemic called ‘Amplify Youth Voice Conversations’. It includes a group of local teens talking about a series of topics with law enforcement officers.
Thompson says, “we have about 12 to 15 kids that engage with us on a series of different conversations, sharing their stories, how they feel about the current climate, not just law enforcement stuff, but also COVID-19”.
To learn more about how you can be a part of the PAL family, click here.
