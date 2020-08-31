The Portland Promenade Project strives to turn city streets into open-air retail and dining for the community

The Portland Promenade Project has a mission to create “a new and better normal”, for local shops and restaurants as the stay-at-home order begins to relax.
Due to the pandemic, it’s no secret that our urban street commerce has suffered, and this initiative plans to solve that by turning main streets into outdoor cafes, open-air retail, and a place for community members to come together in a safe fashion.
The project has had a successful start, but they’re push to expand on to more local streets isn’t over. If you want to be a part of the change, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.