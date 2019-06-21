The Pearl District has a new gem, and it comes in the form of a pizza pie. The Star – a Bay Area pizzeria known for its deep dish pies – has officially made its way to Portland. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the new spot to hear what makes The Star shine, and why Portland was the perfect next step.
To learn more about The Star: https://www.thestarportland.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.