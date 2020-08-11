The world’s last Blockbuster is officially listed on Airbnb for Deschutes County residents

The last Blockbuster in the world located in Bend, Oregon, has been listed on Airbnb for local Deschutes County residents to enjoy, all for a good cause.
General Manager, Sandi Harding, wanted to send a sign of appreciation to all Bend community members for the unwavering support they have shown throughout the covid-19 pandemic. She will be opening the store for an end of the summer 90’s themed sleepover so locals can relive the classic Friday night movie tradition.
Starting on August 17th at 1:00 p.m. PST on Airbnb, Bend residents can book a stay at the Blockbuster store by requesting one of the three individual, one-night reservations that will take place on September 18th, 19th, and 20th.
To celebrate the last Blockbuster in the world and the community that lives among it, Airbnb is making a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a long-time partner of the store.
The one-of-a-kind stay will cost you $4.00, which is a penny more than renting a movie. And if you don’t snag a spot in time, Blockbuster customers can still check out the living room space set-up or get fresh movie suggestions from Sandi using the stores “Callgorithm”, where she will give you tailored movie recommendations +1 (541) 385-9111.
LINK: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44577127?source_impression_id=p3_1597166067_%2Fx%2FSv2NAcXJazzPS
