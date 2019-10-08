October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in honor and support of those who are fighting or have fought the disease, one local salon is thinking pink. Thairapy is offering pink blowouts, with proceeds benefitting Beauté and the Battle. Molly Riehl stopped by with her mom, a two-time survivor, to go pink.
To learn more about Beauté and the Battle: https://beauteandthebattle.org/
To learn more about Thairapy: https://www.thairapypdx.com/
