This little piggy went to market. This little piggy stayed home. One little piggy named Pickles went to Portland for a book signing. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the pig, owner and French bulldog behind the Instagram account, “Living with Pickles,” to hear about their sweet rise to social media stardom.
To follow Pickles on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livingwithpickles/?hl=en
To learn more about the book: https://www.amazon.com/How-Tickles-Saved-Pickles-Story/dp/1534436626
