The players from the Portland Thorns FC have chosen Mimi’s Fresh Tee’s to play for in the 2020 Verizon Community Shield, which is a partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League and Verizon.
The Thorns took the win in the N-W-S-L tournament, and with that win comes $25,000 dollars in grant money.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the owner, Kamelah Adams, to learn more about what she plans to put the money towards. Adams also touched on the hate mail she received back in July of 2020, and how she is turning that hate into love from here on out.
For more information on Mimi's Fresh Tee’s, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.