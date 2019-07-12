A local company is combining pretty with purpose. Thread & Whisk offers thoughtful, exceptionally made aprons, totes and other accessories in the hope that homemakers can enjoy and enhance their time creating things. Molly stopped by the office to get a glimpse of their creations and learn the deeper meaning behind the name.
To learn more about Thread & Whisk: https://www.threadandwhisk.com/
