You may have thought tie dye was out long ago, but it turns out, it’s having a renaissance. Though today’s version is far more sophisticated than what you may remember. Stephanie Domurat visited the studio of Portland maker, Anna Joyce to learn more about her stunning tie dye and where she gets her inspiration. For more information about Anna Joyce Design, visit http://annajoycedesign.com/about/.
Tie Dye So Beautiful, It’s Art
