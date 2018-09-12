The captain of the Portland Timbers is also quite the style star. When Liam Ridgewell isn’t running the pitch at Providence Park, he’s working on his luxury swimwear line, Thomas Royall. Next month, you can watch him model it live.
Liam – and some surprise guests – will be walking the FashioNXT runway October 4 for the Thomas Royall show. Timbers fans get a 10 percent discount when they buy their tickets online and use the code, TA1810.
For more information: https://fashionxt.com/tickets/
