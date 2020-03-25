Time to move! Portland fitness goes digital

(KPTV) - Are you feeling restless as you stay home? Local fitness instructors and studios are bringing their workouts online, so you can get moving in the comfort and safety of your own house. Molly Riehl has suggestions for some fitness stars you can exercise with today.
Diva Den’s Website: http://www.divadenstudio.com/
Diva Den’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/divadenstudio/
Keli Simlesa Davis’ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelisimlesa/
Sidnie Redding’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vicious__mamalicious/
Sidnie Redding’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ViciousVanillaSpice
Kait Hurley’s Website: https://kaithurley.com/
Kait Hurley’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kait.hurley/
HIIT Burn’s Website: https://hiitburn.com/
HIIT Burn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiitburn/
Kelsey Heenan’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedailykelsey/
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.