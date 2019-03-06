The stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book “Tiny Beautiful Things” is now showing at the Armory. The production stars actress Dana Green as beloved anonymous advice columnist “Sugar”. MORE catches up with the star to learn about the show and its run.
Tiny Beautiful Things comes to the Armory
