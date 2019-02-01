Now that January is over, the newness of 2019 resolutions has worn off for many of us. But don’t give up on your healthy habits just yet! Local life coach Randy Spelling talked to More about ways to stick to our goals year-round. Randy is offering an online course called “Freedom Blueprint” starting February 12th. To learn more, log onto: https://randyspelling.com/freedom-blueprint
Tips for sticking to your 2019 goals from life coach Randy Spelling
