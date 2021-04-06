Stephanie Domurat chats with Chef Sara Hauman about her virtual cooking class celebrating sustainable and seasonal food. The class is April 22nd at 6:00pm. Venmo $10 Chef Sara at @Sara-Hauman and you’ll receive a link to join. All proceeds go to The Wave Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.sarahauman.com/
Top Chef Contestant Sara Hauman holds Earth Day Cooking Class
