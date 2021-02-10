Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi, the man behind Portland restaurants, Stacked, Mama Bird and Feel Good, joins the cast of Bravo’s “Top Chef: Portland”. Chef Gabriel says this season will be different than any other because of the pandemic.
You can catch Gabriel and another Portland Chef, Sara Hauman on season 18 of the Emmy award winning show starting April 1st.
