Portland Chef, Sara Hauman was just announced as one of the contestants in the new season of Bravo TV’s “Top Chef Portland”. Sara tells More, she learned a lot from her time on the show including how to be a better chef.
You can catch Sara, and another Portland Chef, Gabriel Pascuzzi on season 18 of the Emmy award winning show starting April 1st.
