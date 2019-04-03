It’s out with the old and in with the even older for former Top Chef contestant BJ Smith. After closing his Vancouver hotspot, Smokehouse Provisions, Chef BJ has reopened the place as Smitty’s Original Coney Island. The original Smitty’s actually opened in 1944 in South Bend, Indiana, and was owned by Chef BJ’s parents throughout his childhood. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the new Smitty’s to see how he’s putting a taste of his childhood in every little detail.
To learn more about Smitty’s: https://www.smittysconeys.com/
