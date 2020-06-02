While many art galleries and museums remain closed to crowds, there’s one gallery that’s ready to welcome visitors to enjoy art. The Arts Council of Lake Oswego’s Gallery Without Walls allows visitors to tour dozens of public art displays while enjoying the nice weather and keeping their distance from crowds. Stephanie Domurat interviewed the Executive Director of the Arts Council to learn more. Here’s a link to the gallery, http://artscouncillo.org/gallery-without-walls/tour
Tour a Gallery Without Walls in Lake Oswego
- Arts Council of Lake Oswego invites people to tour their Gallery Without Walls
