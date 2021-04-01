Portland Trail Blazer, CJ McCollum, is gearing up for the release of his second wine, 2020 Rosé!
The 2020 Rosé was made in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard and the grapes for this wine came entirely from the estate in the Northern Willamette Valley.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with CJ to learn all about the release that will debut on April 5th at 9:00 a.m. PST on the McCollum Heritage 91 website.
