Portland Trail Blazer, CJ McCollum, is helping the Boy and Girls Club of Portland Metro celebrate a huge milestone. This year the organization is marking its 75th anniversary with its annual “Be Great Ball” Gala that will present unique ways to donate through different fundraisers, and projects!
BGCP is committed to furthering its mission in providing a safe and nurturing space for kids in our community that provides them with opportunities and resources for a successful future.
McCollum has deep roots with the organization, he was a part of the clubs himself as a kid, and now works to support this organization in its mission. For the celebration, McCollum came up with the #75Challege, which encourages the public to get involved in a fun and interactive way.
“Post your best 75 seconds of dancing, shooting hoops, singing, random acts of kindness, reading, and anything you can dream up,” said McCollum in a kick-off video. “Tag @BGCPortland, use #75Challenge, and issue the challenge to your family, friends, and followers.”
The annual fundraiser, “Be Great Ball”, will air on FOX 12 PLUS (KPDX) on May 6th, 2021, at 7:00p.m.
For more information, click here.
