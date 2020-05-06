Treat new moms with In Kind boxes

Living through a pandemic is a difficult experience for anyone, but it can be especially challenging for new moms. A local non-profit is working to make things a little easier for mothers. Molly Riehl speaks with the president of In Kind to learn about the curated gift boxes for moms and babies.
To learn more: https://inkindboxes.org/
