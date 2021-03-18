Calling all food lovers! Bravo’s hit show, ‘Top Chef’, is taking on the Rose City for season 18, and you may recognize some familiar faces.
15 contestants will fight for the title ‘Top Chef’ including some of Oregon’s very own.
Contestants, Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi, and Chef Sara Hauman will be featured and that’s not all!
Chef Gregory Gourdet will guest judge on the show, along with appearances from Chefs Gabriel Rucker, and BJ Smith.
More’s Spencer Thomas caught up with BJ Smith to get his thoughts ahead of the premiere.
