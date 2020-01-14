Stephanie Domurat interviews hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington about their show Small Business Revolution and reveal The Dalles as a Top Five Finalist to win a $500,000 makeover. The show gives a transformation to small towns in America by revitalizing their downtown and small businesses. The Dalles is in the running to be featured next season on the show. To vote and learn more, head to https://www.thedallesmainstreet.org/small-business-revolution-1
Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman talk with MORE about The Dalles being named a finalist
