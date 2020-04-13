During these strange times, the face of Portland weird is doing his part for the community, but the Unipiper could use your help. He’s looking for people who are keeping weird alive and could use a little boost right now. Molly Riehl catches up with Brian Kidd, the Unipiper, to learn more.
To nominate someone for the Keep Weird Alive campaign: https://weirdportlandunited.org/2020/04/06/keepweirdalive-campaign/
