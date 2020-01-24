From beautiful nature to incredible food, Oregon has so much to offer that makes it a wonderful place to live and visit. One of its other treasures, is wine, is now being showcased on the national stage. Stephanie Domurat interviews the host of the hit show “V is for Vino” to learn about what makes Oregon’s wine so special and the science behind it. For more information on the show, head to https://visforvino.com/
V is for Vino spotlights Oregon Wines
