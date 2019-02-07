Valentine’s Day is just a week away, so MORE headed to the Portland Flower Market to learn about some of the best flower varieties for your sweetheart. Florist Jeri Barr of Bella Bloom Florals in Sherwood says some of the longest-lasting blooms are Lilies, Ranunculus, Mini Green Hydrangea, Chrysanthemums, Alstroemeria and Carnations.
Valentine’s Day flower tips at Portland Flower Market
