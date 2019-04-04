The esports industry is booming, and now there’s a place in Vancouver where gamers can go enjoy esports together. The owner of Vault 31, David Kaulitz, tells MORE’s Molly Riehl it’s the first esports bar in the state of Washington. He also says the bar is a lot more about community than it is about any game.
To learn more about Vault 31: https://www.vault31bar.com/
