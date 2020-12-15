Loving Them Forward is a local non-profit that focuses primarily on giving Clark County caregivers access to free resources, education, resource fairs, and events.
With a mission to improve the well-being of caregivers in our community, Co-Founder, Christina Keys, along with 30 local sponsors, are giving back to Clark County caregivers. Giving them something to look forward to this holiday season with their drive-thru, gift-giving event, ‘A Caregivers Christmas’.
If you’re a caregiver in the Clark County area, the event kicks off December 15th from
3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday, December 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at A Caring Closet in Vancouver, WA.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.