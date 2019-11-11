He’s a veteran himself, fly-fisherman and the founder of a non-profit that uses his own passions to make positive change. Stephanie Domurat interviews Chad Brown to learn about the non-profit organization Soul River Inc., which he founded after finding his own healing through fly-fishing. Today, the organization building bridges and connections through adventures, by pairing inner-city youth with veterans in the great outdoors. The organization is accepting applications now for kids, volunteers and veterans for next year’s expedition. For more information, visit: https://www.soulriverinc.org/
Veteran Uses Outdoors to Heal and Build Connections
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.