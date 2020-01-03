Local artist Laura Barstow describes her art as weird, whimsical, quirky and sophisticated. Laura takes old, unwanted items and turns them into pieces that are both strange and beautiful. MORE’s photojournalist Alex Van Duyn catches up with the local artist to learn more about Victorian Voodoo.
For Victorian Voodoo’s Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/VictorianVoodoo
To follow Victorian Voodoo on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victorianvoodoo/?hl=en
