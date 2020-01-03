 Local artist Laura Barstow describes her art as weird, whimsical, quirky and sophisticated. Laura takes old, unwanted items and turns them into pieces that are both strange and beautiful. MORE’s photojournalist Alex Van Duyn catches up with the local artist to learn more about Victorian Voodoo.

For Victorian Voodoo’s Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/VictorianVoodoo

To follow Victorian Voodoo on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victorianvoodoo/?hl=en

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.