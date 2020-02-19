His work can be seen in Art Museums all over the world and in the collections of celebrities. Dan McInnis of Innis Archive is one of only a few people in the country who does what he does, taking vintage posters or printed maps and restoring them back to their original quality. Stephanie Domurat visited Dan at his studio in Portland to learn about the art and skill of poster restoration. For more information, visithttps://www.theinnisarchive.com/
Vintage posters given new life at Innis Archive
