Celebrating 5 years of eating local and dining in at a discount, Visit Vancouver USA’s, ‘Dine the Couve’ event will offer a special 3 for $25 menus for 36 of Vancouver's hottest restaurants. This year they will also feature breakfast, lunch, dinner, and take-out options for all visitors to enjoy.
All participating restaurants have their menus posted online at https://www.visitvancouverusa.com/dinethecouve/
Before heading out on your foodie experience, be sure to call ahead, each restaurant has different hours of operation, rules about reservations, as well as safety guidelines.
Be sure to stay up to date with the latest details by searching the hashtag #DineTheCouve on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
