Gresham native Shannon Bex just kicked off a reunion tour with two other original members of the band Danity Kane. The star has also been busy building a company here in Portland. Vooks is bringing your favorite children’s books to life with guilt-free screen time. Molly Riehl caught up with Shannon and her business partners Marshall Bex and Russell Hirtzel to learn more.
Vooks currently has a pop-up store at Washington Square Mall, offering some great holiday promotions.
To learn more about the company: https://www.vooks.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.