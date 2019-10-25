There’s always something new and exciting happening in Portland, and there’s one person in town who knows about all those new and exciting things before anyone else. More’s Gossip Guy Byron Beck catches up with Molly Riehl at the revamped Velvet Lounge to talk about the big changes Chef Lisa Schroeder has planned.
To follow the Velvet Lounge on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thevelvetloungepdx
