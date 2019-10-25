It’s one of life’s greatest guilty pleasures: gossip. No one in the city of Portland has better gossip than Byron Beck. Molly Riehl stops by the Velvet Lounge in Downtown Portland to hear from Byron about the big stars making movies in the Rose City.
Wait There’s More: Gossip Guy Byron Beck talks celeb sightings in the Rose City
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.