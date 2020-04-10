Local Stars

It’s one of life’s greatest guilty pleasures: gossip. No one in Portland has better gossip than MORE’s Gossip Guy Byron Beck. Lately, though, Molly Riehl and Byron have been swapping the gossip for conversations about the community and getting through this pandemic together.

Feed It Forward: https://www.torobravoinc.com/feeditforward

Dance Marathon: https://pledgeit.org/for/collective-action-studio?dm_i=5AJ2,A8E4,3NY8O4,12FSQ,1

Colin Meloy: https://www.instagram.com/dullandwitlessboy/?hl=en

China Forbes: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&amp;v=881561922282700&amp;external_log_id=f45386f4-293f-41c1-ad24-e1e0cedf0fde&amp;q=%23washyourhandseverybody

Storm Large: https://www.facebook.com/stormlarge

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.