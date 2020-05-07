Wait There’s More! Gossip Guy Byron Beck talks Mother’s Day ideas

Mother’s Day will look a lot different this year, but there are still wonderful ways to celebrate mom in Portland. MORE’s Gossip Guy Byron Beck tells Molly Riehl how to spoil mom without leaving home.
Normandie: https://normandiepdx.com/order
Firebrand Sports: Email info@firebrandsports.com to sign mom up for a free class on Mother’s Day
Lauren Chandler’s Virtual Kitchen Visits: https://www.laurenchandlercooks.com/
Growing Gardens Virtual Garden Consulting: https://www.growing-gardens.org/virtual-garden-consultation/
Takeout and a movie: https://bit.ly/2xH32nG
Paper Mache Flowers:
You’ll need -
Scrap paper ( almost any paper works)
1 small balloon
Elmers glue ( or flour & water works as well)
1 chop stick or a twig
Paint ( any type works)
Small piece of wire
Tissue paper
Cardboard for the tag ( I like cereal boxes or snack boxes)
Cut scrap paper into 1” small strips, Mix 1/4 cup glue with 1/8 cup water , paste 2 layers of strips all over the balloon with a zig zag design at the top.
Dry for about 4 hours, pop the balloon, paint the tulip ( of course I love pink) and paint the chopstick green.
make a hole in the bottom of the balloon and stick the chop stick thru ( use some tape to secure it then paint the tape)
Glue 2 paper or cardboard leaves painted green to the stem or wrap them around wire and secure.
Add a tag, fill the middle with shredded tissue and voila! A tulip! Xoxo Ronda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.