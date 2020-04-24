Wait There’s More! Gossip Guy Byron Beck talks quarantine cocktail kits and Netflix

It’s one of life’s greatest guilty pleasures: gossip. No one in Portland has better gossip than MORE’s Gossip Guy Byron Beck. Lately, during this current health crisis, we’ve been swapping the guilty pleasure for the simple pleasure of connecting over Zoom.
This week, Byron and Molly are talking Netflix for newbies and quarantine cocktail kits in the Rose City.
To learn more about the cocktail kits Molly and Byron discussed, follow these links:
Quaintrelle: https://www.exploretock.com/quaintrelle/experience/121468/quaintrelle-cocktail-kits?date=2020-04-22&size=1&time=19%3A00
G-Love: https://www.g-lovepdx.com/menu.html
Eem: https://www.eemto-you.com/
Landmass Wines: https://www.instagram.com/landmasswines/
*Follow Landmass on Instagram! Every Tuesday, they announce the weekly flavor in their Instagram story.
