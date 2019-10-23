Halloween is just one week away, which means time is running out to get your holiday décor in order. We found the ultimate pumpkin patch experience for animal lovers. At Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville, you can pick your perfect pumpkin among dozens of adorable llamas. Molly Riehl stops by to pick the perfect one.
To learn more about Frog Pond Farm: https://www.thefrogpondfarm.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.