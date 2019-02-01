Sometimes, it’s good to be a tourist in your own city. When your city is Portland, being a tourist means visiting a brewery or two – and there’s a tour bus just for that. Brewvana explores Portland’s craft scene with a side of edu-tainment.
To learn more about Brewvana and its tours: https://www.brewvana.com/home
To learn more about Zwickelmania: https://oregoncraftbeer.org/zwickelmania/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.