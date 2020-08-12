Want to play tourist this summer? Visit Vancouver USA has a 2020 bucket list just for you

Summertime is the Pacific Northwest is a season many look forward to each year, though this one in particular may look a bit different, there is certainly enough social distancing activities to go around. Visit Vancouver USA, has put together a safe, fun-filled, bucket list which includes tours of their downtown and waterfront, stops for outdoor dining and drinking, sites of public art and recreational water activities.
