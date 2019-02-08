Did you know tea can serve as an aphrodisiac? An upcoming workshop at The Jasmine Pearl Tea in Northeast Portland is teaching people how tea ingredients can help nourish connections. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with clinical herbalist Amanda Mayther to learn more.
To learn more about the workshop: http://thejasminepearl.com/mindfulness-series-aphrodisiac-teas/
