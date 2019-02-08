Did you know tea can serve as an aphrodisiac? An upcoming workshop at The Jasmine Pearl Tea in Northeast Portland is teaching people how tea ingredients can help nourish connections. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with clinical herbalist Amanda Mayther to learn more.

To learn more about the workshop: http://thejasminepearl.com/mindfulness-series-aphrodisiac-teas/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.