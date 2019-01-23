We’re getting to that point in January when our New Year’s resolutions start slipping away. How does one stick to his or her fitness goals throughout not just the month, but the year? MORE’s Molly Riehl asked fitness expert and personal trainer John Lindala. He says there is no place like home.

To learn more about John Lindala: https://www.lindalapt.com/

To learn more about the Flight app: https://www.takeflight.live/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.