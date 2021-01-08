A colorful exhibit at the Oregon Zoo is placing major emphasis on plastic pollution.
‘Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea”, was started by Bandon Artist, Angela Haseltine Pozzi, back in 2010 with a mission to collect plastic pollution along the Oregon coast, and turn it into art!
The exhibit features life-size, vibrant, seas creators and beyond, made of debris collected along Oregon beaches with the help of local volunteers.
Pozzi says,“Our mission is to build an exhibit aesthetically pleasing art to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean, and waterways, and to spark positive changes in consumer habits.”
Over a 10-year span, the non-profit has collected over 30 tons of trash and turned it into 80 works of art, some of which are temporarily living at the Oregon Zoo, such as Edward the leatherback turtle, Seymour the sea lion pup, and many more.
The exhibit will be available at the Oregon Zoo until the end of January 2021, but one structure will remain a part of the Zoo’s family forever, the California Condor!
For more information, click here!
